ABA international belts glory for Worksop XBox duo
Rising stars Aryan Nazari, Thomas Frew and Leo Rawlings were all there flying the flag for the Worksop club with Nazari and Rawlings achieving glory.
First up was Frew who was boxing in a semi-final against a strong opponent from Waltham Cross ABC.
After three very competitive rounds Frew was just pipped to a decision by the stronger opponent. Next up was Nazari, boxing a repeat of his national championship final loss to Santos from Dalgano.
So revenge was on the cards along with a place in the final.
The Worksop slickster took control from the first bell, landing speed flurries from start to finish. After three rounds Nazari had his hand raised to reach the final on Sunday.
Xbox fielded two in the finals in Nazari and Rawlings and both boxers absolutely blitzed their contests, winning all three rounds on all the judges' score cards, crowning the two Xbox stars with their new belts and the accredited champion status.
Xbox head coach Chris Boyles said: “I am so super proud and pleased for these two lads.
“They’ve beaten the odds inside and outside the ring this weekend, beating the favourites in each class.
“So that is deserving of the champion status they now hold.”
Team Xbox are next showcasing at Shirebrook Leisure Centre the last weekend in June in an International Box Cup tournament - contact the club for tickets and details.
