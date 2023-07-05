Hosted by the Wild Deer events the Sprint distance was a 750m swim in the lake, then 23km cycle route through some of the local villages, which included several sharp climbs to keep the competitors working hard before returning to the park itself for a flat and potentially fast 5km run.

In all, 17 club members took to the event on a day that was to be very warm for the exertions of a triathlon.

Matt Quibell, one of the club's coaches turned in the best performance of the day, finishing second overall in a time of 1 hour and 9 minutes.

Some of the Bassetlaw triathletes at Rother Valley.

First female home was Kat Wisniewski returning a time of 1 hour and 33 minutes.

Further afield at Rutland Water several club members completed the Dambuster Standard distance event, which was also part of the club's annual championships.

The 1500m swim took place in the relative shelter of Whitwell creek with a well-marked course, exceptional water quality, expert safety cover and a start line in the heart of the event site.

The new 40 km closed road bike course that is designed to be interesting whilst letting you enjoy a variety of course elements with the road to yourselves.

It finished with a 10km run course along the lakeside pavements, turning at Rutland’s most famous landmark, Normanton Church.