It’s all smiles for this group of Worksop Harriers youngsters during an event back in 2015.

25 fantastic pictures of Worksop Harriers runners wearing the vest with pride over the years - see who you know

By Stephen Thirkill
Published 12th May 2021, 14:22 BST
Updated 23rd Jul 2025, 10:11 BST
Thousands of runners have been a part of the Worksop Harriers down the decades.

Whether for leisure, competition or for the social scene, the Harriers has been a great place for locals to be involved with.

And in our latest retro gallery we have picked out these pictures from our archives of club members,

Is there anyone you know here and what are you favourite memories from your time at the club? Let us know via social media.

Junior Worksop Harriers awaiting the Fun Run start during the 2015 Worksop Halloween Half Marathon & Fun Run.

Junior Worksop Harriers awaiting the Fun Run start during the 2015 Worksop Halloween Half Marathon & Fun Run. Photo: Barrie Codling

A group of Worksop Harriers youngsters are picture representing Notts Schools in 2015.

A group of Worksop Harriers youngsters are picture representing Notts Schools in 2015. Photo: Submitted

The Worksop Harriers Under 15 girls relay team, and Amy Fendley, coach and long jump champion

The Worksop Harriers Under 15 girls relay team, and Amy Fendley, coach and long jump champion Photo: Submitted

Members of Worksop Harriers are pictured in action at the Under 15 boys cross country.

Members of Worksop Harriers are pictured in action at the Under 15 boys cross country. Photo: Submitted

