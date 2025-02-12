O'Malley praises Worksop Town's togetherness

Mason O'Malley playing for Worksop Town - Photo by Richard Bierton

Mason O'Malley praised Worksop Town's team spirit after their 2-0 win over Ashton United

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Defender O’Malley played a key role in the win which saw Tigers reduced to ten men and have to battle hard for the points.

“There’s a real togetherness in the dressing room, we stuck together, ran ourselves into the ground and I think we got the result we deserved in the end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At half-time, we had to stay disciplined, especially after losing Vaughan (Redford), we knew we weren’t going to have much of the ball, so we had to stay compact and try and nick a goal which we did in the end.

“There’s no better feeling to get a clean sheet as a defender because our box did get loaded in the 10-15 minutes but we stuck strong and it’s great to get a win but getting that clean sheet makes it better.

O’Malley has become a regular starter at left-back in the last couple of months, after joining the Tigers in September having played for Bradford Park Avenue in the previous season.

The former Republic of Ireland U21 international has made 21 appearances for Worksop this season, and impressed on his debut against Guiseley, putting in the cross for Vaughan Redford’s winner in the 2-1 victory at Nethermoor Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 23-year-old made an excellent last-ditch challenge to deny Ashton from scoring on the stroke of half-time, he said: “To be honest, my first thought was that if I don’t time it we’re in trouble here because being a man down already, we were going to struggle if we had nine-men.

“But I just had to go with it 100% and luckily I timed it right.”

Worksop Town will hope to make it three wins on the bounce this weekend as they travel to Hebburn Town.