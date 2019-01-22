Notts will play exciting cricket, promises Peter Moores

Head coach Peter Moores says Nottinghamshire are committed to playing positive and entertaining cricket when the new season gets under way in April.

“We’ll try to play aggressively,” Moores said. “We’ll be looking to win four-day games, not draw them.

“And in one-day cricket, there’s a chance to win an early trophy, with the Royal London One-Day Cup. It’s something we were privileged to win a couple of years ago, and so we’ll target that again.

“Then, we would love to be still competitive in both remaining competitions, the County Championship and the T20 Blast, for the last part of the season.

“Training has gone well. The lads have put a good shift in so far, and now we’re getting to the exciting bit.

“Our message to all the supporters is that we are ambitious and that we want to play a style of cricket that’s worth watching.”