Notts wicketkeeper Moores picked for England Lions tour

Nottinghamshire wicketkeeper Tom Moores has been named in the England Lions one-day squad for a tour of Australia in the New Year.

The 23-year-old, who appeared alongside Notts teammates Ben Duckett and Zak Chappell on the Lions’ tour of India last winter, is part of a 16-strong party which will contest five 50-over games against Cricket Australia and New South Wales XIs.

Moores hit 281 runs at 40.14 in the 2019 Royal London One-Day Cup, firing 21 sixes, which was four more than anyone else in the competition.

The left-hander went on to score 218 runs in the Vitality T20 Blast before representing Bangla Tigers in the Abu Dhabi T10 League last month.

ECB performance director Mo Bobat said: “One of our goals is to broaden and strengthen our white-ball talent pool in order to deliver sustained success across both formats.

“We have some exciting young players in the squad who we believe have what it takes to step up in the future.

“With several young players selected for the England one-day tour of South Africa, the Lions can provide a developmental opportunity .

“In selecting our squads, we have given careful consideration to players who have been presented with franchise-cricket opportunities and, for some, these competitive experiences are exactly what they need at this stage of their development.

“Our selections have been underpinned by progressive discussions with the counties about each player’s best interests, and I’d like to thank the counties for their collaborative approach to informing our decision-making.”