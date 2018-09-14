Notts set to host ‘Hundred Ball’ trial days at Trent Bridge

Nottinghamshire aren’t involved in next week’s round of Specsavers County Championship matches but some of their players might be involved in a series of trials being held at Trent Bridge.

Whilst discussions over the proposed new ‘Hundred Ball’ competition have occupied plenty of newsprint, a practical test of the new format will be staged next week.

“We are hosting three days of cricket for the ‘Hundred Ball’ trial competition, which is obviously coming in 2020,” said Mick Newell, Nottinghamshire’s director of cricket.

“I think a lot of it will be scenario-based. It will be stop-start, with discussion between umpires and players and officials from the ECB, who will be here to run the three days and try and come up with a format at the end which they think will be the best format for the competition, going forward.”

Players will be sourced from around the country, he revealed.

“That will be finalised tomorrow after this round of county matches and when we know who is in Finals Day and who will be playing in the four-day matches next week.

“There’ll need to be more than 22 players here. There’ll be quite a number of players that will contribute over the three days.

“ECB are coming to town and they’ll be bringing a load of people to run the three days. I’ll be offering any feedback that is wanted but myself and Tom Paterson, the ground operations manager, and Steve Birks, the head groundsman, will be involved to make sure it runs smoothly.”

Scoreboards may need to be programmed differently – with future spectators obviously needing to know how many of the ‘Hundred’ balls remain.

“That’s exactly what needs to be done,” said Newell. “Duckworth-Lewis over 100 balls - rather than 120 – will need calculating. Boards may need to reflect five or 10-ball overs, whatever, however they trial these things out. They’ll need to think about all sorts of things in addition to just the playing of the game.

“It will be coloured clothing with the white ball and over the next few months things will move a lot more quickly with this than they have done, so far.

“Players are keen to find out more, as are coaches. All want to know what it’s going to look like and I think these things are part of that process.”