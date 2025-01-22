Notts NHS worker set to represent Team UK in Canada Invictus Games

Angela Holland

Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust is proud to announce that one of its colleagues will be representing Team UK at this year’s Invictus Games.

This prestigious international event brings together wounded, injured, and sick service personnel and veterans from across the world to take part in adaptive sports, promoting recovery, rehabilitation, and resilience.

The Invictus Games, founded by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, in 2014, uses the power of sport to inspire and support recovery. Focusing on community, camaraderie, and overcoming adversity, the Games provide a platform for participants to demonstrate their strength and determination. Events include wheelchair basketball, swimming, rowing, and a range of other sports that highlight participants’ abilities and achievements.

Angela Holland, Research Delivery Assistant and Army Reserve Champion in the Armed Forces Staff Network at Nottinghamshire Healthcare, will proudly compete as part of Team UK. Angela is currently serving as a Combat Medical Technician and her participation celebrates her personal achievements and highlights the critical role sport can play in promoting both physical and mental wellbeing.

Angela Holland in uniform

Jen Guiver, Executive Director of People and Culture at Nottinghamshire Healthcare, said: “We are incredibly proud that Angela is representing the Trust as part of Team UK at this year’s Invictus Games. Her involvement reflects extraordinary strength and determination and serves as an inspiration to others. Angela truly embodies the spirit of resilience and recovery, which is central to both the Games and the values we uphold at Nottinghamshire Healthcare. We wish Angela and the whole of Team UK every success as they compete on this international stage.”

Angela shared her thoughts ahead of the Games: “Competing in the Invictus Games is an incredible opportunity for me, and I am honoured to take part. For me, this event is not just about medals; it’s about showing that with the right support, encouragement, and determination, we can overcome even the greatest challenges. I’m proud to work for the NHS, and Nottinghamshire Healthcare has been hugely supportive of colleagues who are veterans and those serving as military reserves.

"I was also thrilled to be part of a special pre-Games catch-up with Prince Harry and Team UK. It was fantastic to hear him reconnect with old friends and previous competitors. His sense of humour and positivity really lifted our spirits during the final multi-sport camp weekend and gave us an extra boost of motivation as we prepare for the Games.”

The Invictus Games will take place in Vancouver and Whistler, Canada, from 8 February 2025, featuring participants from over 20 nations. Angela’s participation not only celebrates her personal growth and recovery but also reflects Nottinghamshire Healthcare’s values in supporting health, wellbeing, and resilience.