Notts bowlers claim early wickets before Australia fightback

Nottinghamshire’s Jake Ball and Stuart Broad took early wicket as Australia stuttered at the start of their first innings.

Broad removed Cameron Bancroft for five to reduce the home side to 7/1 as they chase England’s 302 all out.

Ball then claimed the wicket of David Warner for 26 to leave the Aussies wobbling at 59/3.

Jimmy Anderson trapped Peter Handscomb LBW as England took a tighter grip with Australia left rocking on 76/4.

But England were unable to build on that promising start as Steve Smith (64*) and Shaun Marsh (44*) steadied the ship to leave Australia 165/4 at the close of play.