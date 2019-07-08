Notts batsman Ben Duckett in England Lions squad

Nottinghamshire batsman Ben Duckett will line up for the England Lions against Australia A in a four-day match at Canterbury, starting on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Duckett excelled on his Lions recall in India during the winter before returning to full England colours for the T20 Vitality International against Pakistan earlier this summer.

Before this week’s match at Somerset, his first-class season for Notts had yielded 745 runs at an average of 44.

The Outlaws left-hander could find himself facing his Nottinghamshire teammate James Pattinson, who departed Trent Bridge recently to link up with the Australia A squad.

Lions head coach Andy Flower said: “We’re really looking forward to a great challenge against a very experienced Australia A side, some of whom will be looking to stake a claim for Ashes selection.

“We’ve got a good squad of players travelling with us to Canterbury, and one that’s more than capable of delivering a positive result.”