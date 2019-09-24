No joy in Assen for CDH Racing’s superbike stand-in Owens

Stand-in rider Josh Owens failed to finish either race when he spearheaded Harworth’s CDH racing team in the tenth round of the British Superbike Championship.

Technical issues hampered the team throughout the weekend at the Assen TT circuit in the Netherlands.

But Owens, deputising for Dean Hipwell, was still able to focus on the positives, saying his lap times and sector times improved lap by lap.

He thanked the CDH team for allowing him to compete in the Superbike Championship and said he was looking forward to the next round at Donington Park.

The weekend started so promisingly, with Owens showing up well in Friday’s first free practice session when he was 23rd quickest on his Kawasaki machine.

But the probolems started in the second session, and he crashed out of Saturday morning’s free practice, causing extensive damage.

As a result, he started the first race from the back of the grid and, after making progress on the rebuilt bike, the technical issues reared their ugly head again, and he retired at the end of the sixth lap.

It was a similar story in race two when he had retire on the 13th lap.