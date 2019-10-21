Nine Nottinghamshire players snapped up at The Hundred draft

Despite their disappointing season, no fewer than nine Nottinghamshire players were chosen at the historic draft for The Hundred, cricket’s new competition, on Sunday night.

Seven of them were picked for the Trent Bridge-based team, Trent Rockets, while two, Dan Christian and Joe Clarke, were selected for the Manchester Originals.

The Rockets and the Originals are two of eight city-based sides who will contest The Hundred next summer. It will be similar to the T20 Blast, but played over exactly 100 balls per innings, with variations on the number of balls that can be bowled per over.

Former Notts captain Stephen Fleming is the chief coach of the Rockets, and he went head to head with the other seven coaches to recruit players at the draft, which was televised live on Sky Sports.

Fleming picked Steven Mullaney, Matt Carter, Luke Wood, Tom Moores and Luke Fletcher from Notts, although Wood is leaving for Lancashire in 2020, and they joined Alex Hales and Harry Gurney, who had been selected earlier as ‘local icons’.

Other notable members of the Rockets squad will be England captain Joe Root, Afghanistan apinner Rashid Khan, Australian duo Nathan Coulter-Nile and D’Arcy Short, and experienced Sussex star Luke Wright.