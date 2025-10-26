New-look Worksop Town reserves get the better of Glapwell

Probert in Action

Worksop Town reserves beat Glapwell 2-0 in the Central Midlands Premier North on Saturday.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Worksop started this game with a new captain, Ethan Slater taking over from Liam Betts who has now joined Northern Counties East club Doncaster City. This is the ninth departure since the start of the season, all having moved to clubs in higher Leagues to further their football careers. Elliott Probert, now on the books of Sheffield FC, was however available to assist his former team.

The game started in an even end to end fashion, before new “Centre Forward” Oli CONNOR shot wide. The same player was on hand moments later to fire Worksop ahead on the 18th minute mark after a good move down the left. Rodzos, back in the home goal after injury, saved well from a corner before the visitors had to make an enforced change due to an injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More end to end play followed with the home side being guilty of a series of misplaced passes. That man CONNOR added a second goal after 36 minutes, triggering some more intense attacking from Worksop as Luke Abdy struck the ball over the bar and Ethan Slater had a shot saved.

Ireson on the wing

The second period started with Rodzos saving a free kick at one end and then Abdy firing over at the other. Glapwell forced a corner following a rare Rodzos error, and the normally dependable Worksop ‘Keeper was later caught out hanging on to the ball for longer than the new rules allow, giving away a corner as the penalty for such behaviour.

On the 65th minute a Slater shot was saved after which Ireson and Gordons replaced Arrian and Buttery. Just 5 minutes later Bates and Johnson came on for Probert and Connor. Rodzos then saved a clear goal bound header while at the other end Bates shot over and Glapwell were forced into a goal line clearance.

Glapwell had a late flurry, the ball going over the bar and then past the post. Worksop then forced a corner which came to nought before Sinclair shot wide at the death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lots of encouraging signs for Manager Julian Watts from all the newcomers and a 2-0 home win to steady the ship.

Free Kick To Worksop

Worksop team: Olivier Rodzos; Samir Arrian, Oscar Buttery, Alex Russell, Will Oadley; Shane Carver; Elliott Probert, Luke Abdy, Oliver Connor, Ethan Slater and Josh Sinclair.

SUBS:- Matt Ireson, Conor Gordons, Will Bates, Jo Johnson and Jack Watts.

Gate 32