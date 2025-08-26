New look SJR Women impress against Brunsmeer

Laura Ferguson

With several new faces in the squad, SJR Worksop Ladies beat Brunsmeer Athletic 3-1 at the weeekend.

The visitors arrived with plenty of experience and were well organised, but it was the home side who started brightest. Early chances fell to Myatt and Ferguson, both going close as SJR looked to set the tempo.

The game evened out midway through the half with both teams enjoying spells of possession, before Brunsmeer took the lead. A misjudged corner caught out both goalkeeper and defender, allowing the visitors to sneak in front.

The setback only seemed to spark SJR into life. Minutes later, neat interplay from Burgin and White released Ferguson, who calmly slotted home the equaliser. From there, SJR dominated the half. The back four of Bell, Cundy, Harrison and Roberts stood firm, while Hallam in goal looked assured, quick to build play from the back. Despite creating a number of clear chances, the home side were guilty of wasteful finishing – Ferguson missing a header from close range before Myatt blazed over with the goal at her mercy.

The second half saw SJR step up another gear. Ruby Halliwell caused constant problems down the wing, driving at defenders and delivering dangerous crosses. Ferguson added her second after being played through by the experienced Cundy, keeping her composure to slot into the bottom corner.

A tactical reshuffle allowed Evans to influence the game more centrally, the young signing growing into her role and testing the keeper with a driven effort. Bell and Middleton combined well down the left, with Bell even surprising herself by unleashing a powerful strike from distance that the goalkeeper managed to hold.

Ferguson capped off a fine performance by completing her hat trick with a clinical finish inside the box, sealing a deserved win. Brunsmeer rarely threatened in the latter stages as SJR controlled the game and limited the visitors to half chances.