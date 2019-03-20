New contract at Nottinghamshire, but Harry Gurney retiring from red ball cricket

Harry Gurney has signed a limited-overs contract extension with Nottinghamshire until the end of the 2020 season and announced his retirement from red ball cricket.

Gurney’s pace bowling has become a worldwide hot commodity, earning him deals to play in the Pakistan Super League, Australia’s Big Bash and the Indian Premier League.

On English shores, the left-armer has taken more wickets than any other bowler in T20 cricket over the past two years, amassing 41 scalps at an average of 21.63 with a miserly economy rate for a new ball and death bowler of 8.32.

In 2017, the 32-year-old contributed 21 wickets to the Club’s T20 Blast triumph and 13 as the Outlaws lifted the Royal London One-Day Cup.

“While it’s a disappointment that Harry won’t be playing red ball cricket for us anymore, we’re really pleased to have him committed to us for one-day cricket over the next two seasons,” said director of cricket Mick Newell.

“He’s one of the best white ball bowlers around. Once he made his decision, if we didn’t offer him a white ball deal there would be 17 other counties wanting him to bowl for them.

“When he returns from the IPL, he’ll have had a concerted period of T20 cricket behind him and will continue to be an asset to us, as he has been for a number of years.

“We have young bowlers ready to step into the red ball team and perform in the likes of Luke Wood, Zak Chappell and Paul Coughlin. Now they are likely to benefit from more opportunities.”

Gurney joined Nottinghamshire from Leicestershire ahead of the 2012 season and has taken 275 First Class wickets at an average of 28.81, including career-best figures of 6-25 against Lancashire in 2018.

“I am very proud of what I have achieved in red ball cricket, but now feels like the right time to focus solely on one-day competitions,” said Gurney.

“I am grateful to the club for understanding and for showing faith in me by giving me a deal until the end of 2020.

“I can’t imagine playing my cricket anywhere else in England and I hope I can taste further white ball success with this exciting group of players.”