Mullaney insists he enjoyed captaincy of Notts

Steven Mullaney insists he enjoys captaincy, even though his first season in charge of Nottinghamshire resulted in a disappointing season.

All-rounder Mullaney, who succeeded Chris Read as skipper, presided over a campaign in which Notts only just escaped relegation in their first year back in Division One of the Specsavers County Championship and also failed to defend the Royal London One-Day Cup, although they did reach the quarter-finals.

But his side was often shorn of some of its star names and he was philosphical as he looked back on the season this week.

“I definitely have more grey hairs, but I loved it,” the 31-year-old said. “We had some good performances but we were disappointed with some of it as well.

“I said at the start of the season that whatever decisions I made on and off the field would be for the best interests of the club.

“I can put my hand on my heart and say I have done that, so I’m really proud of how I went about it through the year

“I hope the lads enjoyed playing underneath me and, hopefully, I can do a good job moving forward.

“My experiences can only be a positive, and I feel like I can deal with the challenges a lot better in the future.

“It’s been nice to have a bit of a break. But I’m sure that, come early November, when we report back, everyone will be ready and raring to go again.”

Mullane was full of praise, in particular, for Harry Gurney and Luke Fletcher, who led the Notts bowling attack for most of the summer.

“I can’t speak highly enough of those two,” he said. “They took on the senior bowling role really well and were absolutely outstanding across the season, hardly missing a game.

“Jake Ball was amazing at the start of the season as well and then was unfortunate to get injured.”