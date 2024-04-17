Worksop racer Josh Froggatt up to second after fine display at Donington Park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Froggatt is again chasing glory in both the No Limits Racing and East Midlands Racing Association Championships this year on his new Aprilia RS660 Supertwin.

After a full Friday of testing, getting a set-up for the bike, they managed to iron out the gear selection fault that had been plaguing the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh qualified fourth out of 37 in a time of 1:42.065 and he went on to earn two fourths and a third in the races.

Josh Froggatt in action at Donington Park. Picture by Michael Wincott Photography.

“Race one went well as I had a good start and some good pace,” he said.

“I had a small battle with fifth but managed to keep fourth until the end, doing a time of 1:41.6.

“Race two on the Sunday morning was going well until a few riders went down two and a half laps in on some sort of track contamination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was deemed not safe to continue, so the race was postponed.

“In race three I finished fourth with a time of 1:40.6.

“This was some good progress from the previous races, having a good start and running second for a bit until I made a mistake going down the gearbox and third and fourth passed me and I followed them home.

“With race four only being a five lap race, as it was continued from the start of the day , I knew I had to be on pace as fast as I could.

“Not having the best of starts I was in fifth, gaining on third and fourth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I managed to pass fourth with a bit of battling and managed to keep my position and set a new personal best of a 1:39.8 which I was super pleased about.