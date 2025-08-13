Worksop racer Josh Froggatt stays on target for trophy double

Worksop racer Josh Froggatt continues to lead both the EMRA Sport Supertwins Championship and the Mallory Trophy with just two rounds to go after another productive weekend in round five at Mallory Park last weekend.

The reigning EMRA champion said: “Overall it was a brilliant day and, although being extremely warm, I’m happy with how it went

“I still have a small lead in the Sport Twins and the Mallory Trophy 600 classes with two rounds to go, and it's now all go as we move onto Cadwell Park this weekend.”

He continued: “It was an unbelievably warm day but brought us some great racing.

Josh Froggatt in Mallory Park action last weekend.

“Both qualifyings went well, landing me first in the twins class and fifth overall and second in class in the Mallory Trophy, almost matching my PB with a 54.5.

“The Twins race one went as hoped, winning with a 11+ second lead doing a 55 flat.

“ In Mallory Trophy race one after having a shocking start I slowly found my rhythm and picked away at the pack in front of me, finishing the race with a third in class and setting a new PB of 54.3

“Then in Twins race two I pulled away from the get-go, winning with another 15+ second lead.

“For Mallory Trophy race two I had a much better start, getting in the mix and battling all the way to the line, finishing with another thirrd in class with the fourth-placed rider just 0.006 behind me.”

