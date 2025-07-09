Worksop racer Josh Froggatt stays on course for trophy double at Mallory Park

Worksop racer Josh Froggatt continues to lead the way in both the EMRA Supertwins Championship and the Mallory Trophy after EMRA round four at Mallory Park last weekend.

Reigning EMRA champion Froggatt faced a mixed weekend of sun and rain but still managed to chalk up a new personal best on the circuit.

Saturday was warm and dry with a little wind and he was steadily away in qualifying for Supertwins, taking pole in class and overall, while in the Mallory Trophy he took P1 in class and P3 overall.

After a couple of laps settling in for the opening Supertwivs race, he pulled away from the pack to finish P1 in class P1 overall by 11.5 seconds and a 54.8 lap.

Josh Froggatt with his Mallory Park trophy haul. Pic by Kalan Ruck Photography.

Out with the 600cc and 1000cc bikes in the first Mallory Trophy race he was really happy with a front row start and another good finish with P1 in class P2 overall, setting a new personal lap best of 54.4.

Race two in the Supertwins was not his best start but he pulled it back to win with P1 in class P1 overall by 14.5 seconds.

Mallory Trophy race two saw him start from P2.

“With a good start I was running P2 overall until the leader crashed at the hairpin on lap four,” he said.

“Thankfully he was okay. I then led the race until lap seven when the red flag came out and the race was declared with me P1 in class and P1 overall with a couple more 54.4s laps.

“Sunday was a washout with the weather so unkind.

“There was lots of sitting about due to the track being flooded. But we managed to get a five minute warm up for each class in the wet.”

An early lunch was called and a rescheduled timetable given for races per class, but over 12 laps.

After a few more delays and track contamination and a 90 per cent dry track Froggatt went out on dry tyres for the Supertwins race, starting from P1 and finishing P1 in class P1 overall.

“I was feeling the strain of the weekend in the Mallory Trophy race,” he said.

“I started from P1 and after not the best start found myself fourth into turn one.

“But I made it back to lead into turn three untill the 1000cc bikes shot past me down the start/finish straight.

“After a little bit of a lonely race I finished P1 in class and P2 overall.

“For such an up and down weekend due to the weather I was pleased with the results to be leading the Supertwins and Mallory Trophy class.

“Thank you to all the EMRA staff and marshals for doing a great job in the conditions.”