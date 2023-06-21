Worksop racer Josh Froggatt stays in Superstock title frame after round four at Croft

But the former leader is still second in the championship standings and remains in the title running. Saturday morning qualifying saw him finish fifth overall and first in class out of 35 riders.

He made a good start in race one, but with some strong moves made on him into the hairpin he finished second in class and sixth overall with only 0.4 of a second covering the top three in Stocktwins. Race two was harder as he got stuck behind a Supertwin and lost touch with first place but still came home second in class and seventh overall.

In race three Josh suffered a mechanical DNF for the first time with this bike. “It was nothing major - a 10 minute fix - but was our race over on lap two,” he said. “So it was an up and down weekend. We are now second but definitely not out of it with four more rounds to go.”