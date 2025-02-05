Worksop racer Josh Froggatt preparing double title bid for 2025

Worksop racer Josh Froggatt is preparing his bike for another assault on the No Limits Racing and East Midland Racing Association Championships titles this year.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He ended 2024 as EMRA champion and runner-up in No Limits.

“We finished off the 2024 season with the awards evenings for No Limits Racing P2 and EMRA P1,” said Josh.

“It was quite a positive season and now it is onwards to this season,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Froggatt - setting sights on title double in 2025.

“Thank you to everyone that's helped and supported me and the team and everyone that's helping for 2025.

“We are returning to both No Limits racing and EMRA on the Aprilia RS 660 and we're really keen to start this season with the bike knowledge under my belt for, fingers crossed, another productive year.

“We start on the 9th and 16th March with test days. Then the season starts with round one on 21st March with No Limits racing at Snetterton and then EMRA round one on 6th April.

“The bike has had a full suspension refresh and nut and bolt check over, including an engine service, to limit any problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We managed to pick up a spare engine that is currently away getting fully refreshed. This has all been made possible by my dad, Anthony, and his garage, AF Servicing.”

Last year saw Josh sealed the 2024 EMRA Supertwin title in the last round of the year at Mallory Park.

The week before Josh had agonisingly missed out on the No Limits Racing title as he was pipped by rival Jack Smith in the very last race of the final round at Donington Park.

A first and two thirds for Josh in the first three races left him and Smith equal on points going into the last race, but Smith emerged on top in the end.

There is always a space available for any potential sponsors - if this is something you would like to be involved with then email [email protected]