Worksop racer Josh Froggatt makes fine start to No Limits season

Worksop racer Josh Froggatt made a superb start to the No Limits Racing Championship season with three wins out of four races at Snetterton last weekend.

Froggat had agonisingly missed out on the No Limits Racing title as he was pipped by rival Jack Smith in the very last race of the final round at Donington Park, though he did win his other competition – the EMRA Supertwin Championship in his final round.

“What a start – I couldn’t have asked for a better weekend, other than a minor incident at the end,” he said.

Test day ran smoothly, progressing slightly with every one of the five sessions, fine tuning the bike and dialling in a setup,

Josh Froggatt tops the Snetterton podium.

Qualifying on the Saturday morning was good, finding his groove and putting the bike second on the grid.

“Race one went well,” he said.

“With a good start, I got straight on the back of the leader.

“After four laps he made a mistake and ran off the track.

“Whether this was down to pressure of leading or some teething issues from the season opener I’m not sure but I continued for another lap and then the race got red flagged and called there and then.

“Race two on the Sunday morning left me starting second on the grid as it was based on lap times. “I made another decent start following the leader.

“I chased for a lap and found where I was stronger and felt I had the pace to pass and make some time.

“So I waited until we got to the back straight, got a good run, and with a bit of draft I passed and overtook the other super twin. After that I pulled away with a healthy lead of about 6.5 seconds.”

He continued: Race three was bumpy as there was a major incident on the grid when the lights went out, leaving two riders in a pile after they collided.

“This left us held and a race restart with one warm-up lap and six laps to complete. Setting off from pole I led the whole race from start to finish with almost a 14 second lead.

“But race four, this is where it all went wrong as the temperature had dropped and I went out on fresh rubber.

“I made a small mistake on the warm-up lap leaving me laying in the dirt, meaning I didn’t get to start the race.

“But, overall it was a really good start to the season and I am hoping for some more podiums at Brands Hatch in four weeks time.

“Thanks to my dad and Ste, and our trusty pit crew, for helping and supporting us for our 2025 season - onto EMRA in two weeks.