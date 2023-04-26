News you can trust since 1895
Worksop racer Josh Froggatt leads the way in Stocktwins battle

Worksop racer Josh Froggatt now leads the No Limits Racing Stocktwin Championship after three more podiums in round two at Cadwell Park.

John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 26th Apr 2023, 13:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 13:05 BST

Saturday's qualifying saw Josh finish second in class and fifth overall for a second row start.

Conditions were dry and cool in race one and after a good start he had an eight-lap battle with Mitch Ducran and managed to get home first in class and sixth overall.

Although the pace wasn't fast Josh also got the Stocktwins fastest lap.

Josh Froggatt is top of the podium at Cadwell.Josh Froggatt is top of the podium at Cadwell.
A wet race two the next day saw him finish a comfortable third

Race three was started in the damp and, after a good start, by turn two he led the pack for most of the first lap.

As the more powerful bikes slowly picked him off, a long ride on his own saw him finish first in class and fifth overall.

Race four was cancelled due to the weather conditions.

Josh will now prepare for round three which will be staged at Donington Park.

