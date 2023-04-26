Saturday's qualifying saw Josh finish second in class and fifth overall for a second row start.

Conditions were dry and cool in race one and after a good start he had an eight-lap battle with Mitch Ducran and managed to get home first in class and sixth overall.

Although the pace wasn't fast Josh also got the Stocktwins fastest lap.

Josh Froggatt is top of the podium at Cadwell.

A wet race two the next day saw him finish a comfortable third

Race three was started in the damp and, after a good start, by turn two he led the pack for most of the first lap.

As the more powerful bikes slowly picked him off, a long ride on his own saw him finish first in class and fifth overall.

Race four was cancelled due to the weather conditions.