This was a short round with only two races as, due to noise restrictions, they can't run Sundays.

“It had been two years since I last raced here and I knew I was going to be on the back foot,” said Frogatt.

“The test half day went as well as I could have hoped, then it went straight into qualifying, finishing with a third in class and 11th overall so I was happy with that.”

Josh Froggatt in action at Oulton Park.

“In Race One I was off to a decent start, chasing down Mitch and Tyler, sitting in third for the whole race, unable to gain any time and followed them home with a third in class and ninth overall.

“Race Two was slightly more interesting as I was back and forth with some Super Twins, managing to hold second in class and eighth overall, setting a new PB.”

He added: “With Simon unable to attend due to work, Dad was flat out in the pits, but all went like clockwork.

“We also took the Yamaha R6 that was entered in the three hour endurance with Jacob Stephenson, this was an eye opener as I am still learning the bike and track.