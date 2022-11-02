And that was achieved, despite missing two rounds after the 18-year-old broke his hand six weeks ago on a CB500 at Oulton Park.

“To still finish second after no points from those two rounds is fantastic and we are so proud of him,” said dad Anthony.

“With the ups and downs of this year, it's shown the progress Josh has made and how proud we are of what he's accomplished. He hadn't ridden for eight weeks before Cadwell Park.

Runner-up Josh Froggatt - photo by Colin Port Images.

“So we are very please with these results and now the fat lady has stopped singing we can proudly confirm that Josh finished second.

“This was Thundersport's last event as they have closed the club, so we'd like to thank them for the two years we have been with them.”

Friday test day saw Josh back on to the bike to see how the hand was going to hold up.

But after doing all but the last test session he was confident he was fit enough to race.

Qualifying was wet which add a little bit more pressure but Josh qualified eighth in class and 13th overall.

Race One was damp with a drying track. Josh opted for full wets just to give confidence at the start, but as expected these didn't last and he finished fifth in class.

He then battled for third in race two until the last few laps where he settled for fourth in class.

After a good start in race three and a couple of DNFs, Josh came home in second, setting his fastest lap of the weekend.

Race four again saw him in a battle for second until the last lap, but with hand fatigue setting in he came home in third.

Anthony added: “To Dave at Phoenix Race Support - we thank you for the two year journey we have been on together. Dave has helped Josh in all aspects of riding, settings and track etiquette. We hope your retirement from racing still ticks all your boxes.