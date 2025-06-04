Worksop racer Josh Froggatt extends No Limits Championship lead after winning triple at Croft

Worksop race ace Josh Froggatt extended his lead at the top of the No Limits Championship standings in round three at a very wet Croft circuit in North Yorkshire.

Having been pipped to the title in the very last round last year, Froggatt is looking in good shape to go one step further this time around and reeled off three wins in class, despite being hampered by strong winds and rain.

Froggatt tops the charts with 235 points after seven wins and three seconds in the three rounds with nearest rival John Coughlan back on 177 points and third-placed Jim Weatherald on 131.

“Overall it was a very productive weekend on my first time riding Croft in the rain,” he said.

Josh Froggatt in track action at Croft last weekend. Photo by Michael Wincott Photography

“I’m over the moon with the pace I was able to find in the wet, only being 12 seconds down on my dry time.

“I’m also extremely happy to say that my championship lead has extended.

“The test day went as smoothly as it could have done, other than the 25 mph winds.

“I found my pace and the bumps and started feeling comfortable.

“Saturday morning qualifying then went well, coming first in class, fourth overall and getting a new PB of 1.27,9.

“Being first of the Super-Twins behind the Next Gen (BSB) lads is good enough for me.”

He continued: “I had a cracking start in race one and, almost four abreast into turn one, I was on the tail of the Next Gen riders.

“Although not being able to stay with them, I came over the line first in class, fourth overall.

“Sunday morning wasn’t looking great for race two, with spells of showers and the heavens opening.

“We were unsure on what tyre choice to go with.

“About 20 minutes before our race, we settled on wets as you would have needed a floaty to get from one end of the paddock to the other.

“I started from fourth on the grid again, and after a steady couple of laps in third place overall, I found my feet picking off second and getting on the tail of first.

“I passed first, claiming the position, and led the last three laps.

“With the pressure of second behind me I knew there would be a dive made and, not wanting to get mixed up in a battle I didn’t need to, I let him pass.

“I broke early into turn four so that I could just follow him home for a comfortable first in class with a 14 second lead to second in class and a second overall.

“For race three I started in second place.

“I had a decent start and was third into turn one.

“It was a fairly lonesome race as the two Next Gen riders slowly pulled away.

“I knew that just focusing on being consistent would be enough to claim victory in class.

“After a very short race of six laps I crossed the line first in class and third overall.”