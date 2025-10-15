Worksop racer Josh Froggatt ends superb season with another title at Darley Moor

Worksop's Josh Froggatt ended a magnificent racing season with another title last weekend.

Froggatt had already enjoyed a glorious year after retaining his East Midlands Racing Association Supertwins title in the final round at Mallory Park, also winning the Mallory Trophy there, having already sealed the No Limits Racing Supertwins championship title last month.

Last weekend he headed to the Darley Moor Motor Cycle Road Race Club’s final meeting of the season, the Richardson Stars at Darley meeting, where he was chasing more silverware.

Leading the Super Twins by 40 points going into the weekend, Froggatt was not going to let his grip slip in the opening race, leading nearest challenger Stephen Taylor (Uppingham) by just 0.2sec after the first lap, then able to stretch it out a little when Dave Grace (Derby) and Stephen Gorton caught up with Taylor, pushing him down to fourth place by the penultimate lap.

Josh Froggatt in action at Darley Moor. Pic by Tony Else Photography.

The final order was Froggatt, Grace, Gorton and Taylor, all on Super Twin machines.

The second race played out in similar fashion at the head of the field, the same top four handing Froggatt the Super Twins Championship.

The Darley Cup was next to the grid, with Benjamin Dale (Warrington) and Froggatt split by just six points in the championship.

Dale was quickest off the line, with Froggatt just 0.2 seconds behind as they crossed the line for the first time.

But posting quicker times throughout, Dale was able to stretch out a two second lead at the flag over Froggatt.

The second race played out in a similar way, other than Dale having a one second lead after the opening lap.

But Froggatt continued to challenge him, not allowing the advantage to get too big, eventually finishing 2.7 seconds behind at the flag, leaving the points tally with just a 12 point gap at the head of the table and dale taking the title.

That brought the Darley Moor Motor Cycle Road Race Club season to a close.

Work is already underway on organising next year’s Championship, but prior to this there will be the Annual Presentation of Trophies to be organised for all the 2025 Champions, due to be held on 24th January, everybody welcome - visit www.darleymoor.co.uk for details.

Froggat has already been united with his new BSB Sportbike as he prepares to link up with new team, Whitney Motorsport Racing next season.

The Aprilia RS660 is ready to begin its transformation into full Sportsbike Cup spec and this is the bike Froggatt will line up on when he takes the big step up in his career and WMR enters the British Superbike paddock in 2026.