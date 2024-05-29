Worksop racer Josh Froggatt closes gap at top of No Limits at Cadwell Park
Froggatt is again chasing glory in both the No Limits Racing and East Midlands Racing Association Championships this year on his new Aprilia RS660 Supertwin.
After Cadwell, Froggatt said: “Overall I’m extremely happy with round three after battling with two quality riders.
“I'm still second in the championship and managed to claw a few points back. Next stop Croft!
“Thank you to everyone that came to support us and see the good results.
“Thank you to Simon for his help in the pits and to all the 2024 Josh Froggatt Racing sponsors.”
The Froggatt team went into a very ropey qualifying with damp and greasy track on dry tyres, but managed to qualify fourth overall and third in class.
“Race one went well as I had a good start,” said Froggatt.
“I followed the leader into turn one, managing to pass him down the Park straight and on the brakes.
“Unfortunately he cut back underneath me and got away, me finishing second with a 10 second gap to first and a seven second gap to third.
“Sunday morning was very iffy for race two with the forecast saying thunderstorms all day but it turning out to be a drying track.
“We went out on wets thinking it was the best tyre option but soon realised after the warm-up lap it wasn’t.
“I pushed for four laps, leading the top three, and then as my wet tyre turned to jelly so I had to back off my pace and came home in third.”
He continued: “After a not so great start to race three I followed first into turn one and was on his tail all the way up to the hairpin where he retired due to a mechanical issue and I finished with a 20 second lead and a new PB of a 1.38 flat.
“Starting from poll in race four I had another terrible start and went into turn one in second, but then led for two laps until it was red flagged.
“On the re-start, I made another shocking start going into turn one in second but, making the same move, I led the race for the remaining five lap dash for back to back PBs of 1.37.4 and then a 1.37.3, winning with a 2.5 second lead.”