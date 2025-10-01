Worksop racer Josh Froggatt chases title double ahead of big step up

No Limits Racing Supertwins champion Josh Froggatt, of Worksop, is aiming to complete a trophy double in the East Midlands Racing Association competition this weekend ahead of a big step up in his career next year.

After being pipped to the title in the very last round last year, Froggatt was crowned No Limits champion after round six at Cadwell Park and completed that competition with a fine weekend in the round eight at Donington Park finale last week.

He also has a narrow lead in the EMRA Supertwins competition which concludes this weekend at Mallory Park.

“I am off to Mallory Park with EMRA this weekend for the final round and will be all out to do the double there,” he said.

“Happy doesn’t cut it as I’m over the moon with this year and the progress we’ve made as a team and within myself.

“I can’t wait for next year. It is going to be a big step up to race BSB Sportbike with a new team in WMR Whitney Motorsport Racing.

“But I’m ready to prove to myself and my followers that I am capable.

“I can't thank my sponsors, helpers and supporters enough and hope to see you all in 2026 for my biggest year yet.”

At the final No Limits meeting, test day went smoothly and, other than being cold, Froggatt was within a second of his personal best.

Saturday morning qualifying landed him third on the grid and first in class, giving me a good stepping stone to latch onto the back of rivals Rossi Banham and Jacob Stephenson.

“In race one I knuckled down and tried to push from the get go,” he said.

“Not completely getting away I hung on and after lap four I took second place due to some bad timing off a back marker.

“Shortly after getting block passed into Foggys I finished with a new PB (1.36,6) and within half a second of Jacob and 0.8 of Rossi.

“In race two I got away after being delayed massively.

“A slightly drying track pushed us to use wets as the safe option which turned out to not be the best idea as three laps in the rear tyre had melted and turned into a drift contest, limping it home second in class and fourth overall.

“Race three started a little better, trying to get away with Jacob.

“This race left us at a slightly slower pace but I brought it home first in class and third overall

Race four showed promise as I was catching the leading two, only to be interrupted by a back marker leaving me no choice but to roll off the throttle and lose time, finishing first in class and third overall.”