Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Worksop acer Josh Froggat's bid to clinch the No Limits Racing Championship title will go down to the final round at Donington Park.

A third and a fourth at Oulton Park extended his lead to eight points.

Froggatt is again chasing glory in both the No Limits Racing and East Midlands Racing Association Championships this year on his new Aprilia RS660 Supertwin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Oulton is was my least ridden track I was very pleased with the outcome,” he said.

Josh Froggatt in action at Oulton Park.

“Overall I’m extremely happy, extending my championship lead and pushing myself against some BSB riders.

“It is on to Donington GP next with NLR and with only an eight point lead, the Championship is down to Jack Smith and myself and only four races to see who can finish on top.

“100 per cent will be given at Donington, but what ever happens I can keep my head held high and I would like to say a very big thank you to sponsors and everyone that's helped me out this year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite some clutch issues, Froggatt qualified fourth which pleased him considering there were eight Superbike riders with him on the grid.

“Race one went well as I had an amazing start going into turn one in third and staying in third for the most of the race,” he said.

“I got overtaken on the second to last lap by a faster ride that had come from the back of the grid, but I was beating my rival Jack so I wasn’t too bothered.

“Only half a lap later it got red flagged and I came away with a fourth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I started race two from the same position, but due to an absent rider third was empty and I had another great start staying in third.

“The race got red-flagged before we finished the first lap so they lined us back up on the grid.

“After waiting for what felt like an eternity they sent us out on two warm up laps and then onto a four lap sprint.

“Once the lights went out I pushed to try and get on pace as quickly as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Due to the restart I was struggling to get into a groove and on the last corner of the last lap Jack made a dive, fortunately running wide and giving me chance to press through, out-driving him to the finish line and finishing third.”

Froggatt had regained a narrow lead in the previous round as he bounced back from his Brands Hatch nightmare to gain points in round six at the Anglesey Coastal circuit with a second place and three thirds in the four races.

Two bad smashes at Brands Hatch in round seven saw him lose his place at the top of the standings after three wins at Croft had seen him start to pull clear.