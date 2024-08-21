Worksop racer Josh Froggat bounces back to regain Championship lead on Anglesey

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Worksop racer Josh Froggatt regained a narrow lead at the top of the No Limits Racing Championship as he bounced back from his Brands Hatch nightmare to gain points in round six at the Anglesey Coastal circuit

Froggatt is again chasing glory in both the No Limits Racing and East Midlands Racing Association Championships this year on his new Aprilia RS660 Supertwin.

But two bad smashes at Brands Hatch in round seven saw him lose his place at the top of the standings after three wins at Croft had seen him start to pull clear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But he was back on form on Anglesey with a second place and three thirds in the four races.

Josh Froggat picks himself up after crash at Brands Hatch.

“After a shocking round at Brands Hatch, we moved on to Anglesey, gutted and heartbroken but determined to power through,” he said.

“I spent the first two sessions bedding the new engine in as the last one blew up and then I went up to pace for the second half of the day which was very productive, getting a set up and comfortable with the bike again.

“Qualifying third gave me a good chance into turn one and race one went good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I brought it home in second, putting a 1.13.1 in on the last lap leaving me in good stead for race two.

“That one proved tough. I started off leading the race and then I got passed and became very unsettled, leaving me vulnerable to a pass which then occurred a lap after.

“Struggling to find pace I dropped back and I finished the race with a third.”

He continued: “Race three I started from sixth as I couldn’t find a groove in the previous race, but getting my head down and getting up to speed quickly, I was third after the second lap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was catching second place but unfortunately, with some inconveniently placed back markers, I kept losing the time I was gaining and I came home with a third again.

“I started from second on the grid in race four as I put a decent time in of a 1.12,6, giving me the advantage.

“I had a very good start and led into turn one, then led the following two laps until I saw that the championship leader had come off, so I 'rolled off' the lead battle as all I wanted to do was finish the race.

“Bringing it home in third again gave me a two point championship lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Myself and the team would like to thank everyone that came forward to help get me and the bike back in the race.

“Thank you to Dannisport leathers for turning the new set around so quickly and a big thank you to all our sponsors and helpers - I wouldn't be here without you.”

Brands Hatch ended with many bruises and the loss of one helmet, one set of leathers and two bikes down.

“I was on pole in qualifying and then it decided to drop a piece of conrod straight into the gearbox, locking the back wheel up and sending me skyward,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With our weekend falling apart we set off on our 380-mile round trip to go and fetch the Minitwin that I raced last year and missed the first race of the weekend.

“Due to the bike changes I went out in emergency practice on the Sunday morning and, due to my own mistake, I had a massive high side which left me and the bike in a bad way.

“After scoring seven points in race two, in race three a very rough move from a rider with a clear lack of track etiquette, led me into the gravel and ploughing into a tyre wall at close to 80mph which completely wrote the bike off.”

Josh is still 40 points in front in the EMRA Championship standings, despite having to miss the last round at Mallory Park following his Brands Hatch crashes.