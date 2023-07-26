Worksop racer John Froggatt second after Anglesey round of No Limits Stocktwins

Qualifying went well as he clocked 1.16.5, putting him first in class and third overall.

Race one, in wind and rain, saw Josh start third on the grid, going second into the first corner, and soon chased down by Mitch Ducran.

Knowing his pace wasn't going to be competitive, Josh let him go, to bring it home with a second in class.

Josh Froggatt - still in title chase. Photo by Phil Newell (Camipix).

Race two saw Josh line up two rows behind Ducran. After clawing back and getting behind him, Josh felt himself gaining lap after lap but then ran into some back markers leaving him stuck and letting Ducran get away, finishing second in class again.

Race three didn't go to plan as Ducran crashed on the first lap. Josh focused on being consistent and finishing the race but then on lap seven, coming out of turn two, his throttle cable snapped and his race was over.

Starting seventh on the grid for race four, Josh was running second in class for the whole race, mostly just trying to put constant laps in and finish.