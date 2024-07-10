Worksop racer Froggatt in charge as he chases championship double
Froggatt is again chasing glory in both the No Limits Racing and East Midlands Racing Association Championships this year on his new new Aprilia RS660 Supertwin and leads both championship standings
He was second overall in No Limits last year and an impressive third overall in the EMRA Championship.
He is starting to pull clear in the No Limits Racing Championship after winning all three races in round four at the Croft circuit in North Yorkshire.
And after a win and a second in two EMRA races at Mallory Park he leads that championship by just over 60 points at the midway stage too.
“This was the first wet race of the year at Mallory and overall I was very happy,” he said.
“I was fairly confident but I remained cautious because I was not used to these conditions on this track.
“Qualifying was wet, but I quickly got used to the track and managed to do a 1.02.5 meaning I qualified P1.
“Race one was dry. I got a good start and I managed to pull away lap by lap, getting down to 55.7s and having a 17-second lead by the end of the race.
“Race two was mixed conditions.
“The weather was brilliant until about three minutes before I was due to go out.
“Then it started raining very heavily which meant we didn’t have time to change the tyres.
“On the start the bike felt really slippy due to the wet track. However, luckily the rain had stopped.
“As the race went on, the track was starting to dry meaning I could push a bit harder and get a few positions back.
“In the last two laps I pulled back two positions and got fastest lap of the race in 1.07 and finished P2 in class.”
