Worksop race ace Josh Froggatt prepares to take on the No Limits Racing series

Josh will again this year be mounted on a SV650 stocktwin and will be running at No Limits Racing series, as Thundersport has closed.

In November Froggatt finished second in the last ever Thundersport GB Stocktwins Championship after an impressive final round at Cadwell Park, despite missing two rounds after the 18-year-old broke his hand six weeks before.

Dad Anthony said: “We have a few sponsors, but not many people or companies are currently able to help to push Josh's dream.

Josh Froggatt - ready to take on 2023 after a fine 2022.

“Fingers crossed we can pick a few more sponsors up, but it is hard with how the country is at the minute.

"We are doing everything we can but if anyone can help please contact us via [email protected]”

So far they have two test days booked at Cadwell Park on 18th February and Mallory Park on 26th February and will be organising a few more before the championship kicks off on 18th/19th March at Snetterton.

It then moves on to Cadwell Park on 22nd/23rd April. Other dates are: 6th/7th May -Donington Park National, 10th/11th June Croft, 15th/16th July Anglesey, 29th/30th July Brands Hatch GP, 1st/2nd September Oulton Park and 7th/8th October Donington Park GP.

