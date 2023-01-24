Worksop race ace Josh Froggatt prepares to take on the No Limits Racing series
Worksop teenage race ace Josh Froggatt is preparing to try to build on an outstanding 2022 over the forthcoming season.
Josh will again this year be mounted on a SV650 stocktwin and will be running at No Limits Racing series, as Thundersport has closed.
In November Froggatt finished second in the last ever Thundersport GB Stocktwins Championship after an impressive final round at Cadwell Park, despite missing two rounds after the 18-year-old broke his hand six weeks before.
Dad Anthony said: “We have a few sponsors, but not many people or companies are currently able to help to push Josh's dream.
“Fingers crossed we can pick a few more sponsors up, but it is hard with how the country is at the minute.
"We are doing everything we can but if anyone can help please contact us via [email protected]”
So far they have two test days booked at Cadwell Park on 18th February and Mallory Park on 26th February and will be organising a few more before the championship kicks off on 18th/19th March at Snetterton.
It then moves on to Cadwell Park on 22nd/23rd April. Other dates are: 6th/7th May -Donington Park National, 10th/11th June Croft, 15th/16th July Anglesey, 29th/30th July Brands Hatch GP, 1st/2nd September Oulton Park and 7th/8th October Donington Park GP.
In 2021 in his first season at top national level in the Thundersport GB GP3 Superteens Championship, Josh finished third overall before moving up to the Stock Mini Twins.