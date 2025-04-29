Worksop race ace Josh Froggatt moves to the top of the No Limits Racing standings

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Worksop racer Josh Froggatt continued his fine start to the No Limits Racing Championship season as he edged to the top of the standings by two points after last weekend's second round racing at Brands Hatch.

After three wins out of four races in the Snetterton opener, he managed a win and three seconds in his class at Brands Hatch.

“Overall I’m extremely happy with how the weekend went,” he said.

“I’m happy with the times I was doing, especially compared to the competition.

Josh Froggatt at Brands Hatch - photo by Michael Wincott.

“We also came away with no incidents, and moved to first in championship.

“Thank you to the team - Anthony, Ste and Simon - that were there to help me through the weekend and thank you to my sponsors for what you do for me.”

The Friday test day went smoothly and after adjusting some settings he found good pace.

Qualifying was much better than last year there as he completed more than four laps and, after getting into a rhythm after the restart, managed to get himself second in class and third overall.

“As they have now split the club riders and BSB riders it gives us an even chance to fight for our championship,” he said.

“From third on the grid I got a decent start in race one, but for some reason thought I needed to roll off earlier than I should have done into turn one, losing three places and dropping down to sixth,

“But battling my way through, I managed to pick off fifth and fourth and got on the tail of third place.

“With a constant back and forth with Lewis Smart I came over the line second in class and third overall.

“After a slightly better start in race two I tried to tag onto the back of the front runners.

“The Super-twins leader made a mistake and tucked the front going round turn two, bumping me up to first. Defending my position, I brought it home with a win in class and third overall.”

He continued: “Race three was the hottest race of the day and, going out with some fresh rubber, I had a decent start trying to tag onto the back of Lewis.

“Unable to pass I stayed with him which pulled me along into a 1.35.3 which I was very happy with, finishing second in class and fourth overall.

“Due to some delays they knocked off four laps from the last race leaving us with a five lap dash.

“Not having the best start in fourth, I chased down second in class with a very rough race.

“Through quite a bit of contact, I came out on top with second in class and fourth overall.”

Froggat had agonisingly missed out on the No Limits Racing title last year when he was pipped by rival Jack Smith in the very last race of the final round at Donington Park, though he did win his other competition – the EMRA Supertwin Championship in his final round.