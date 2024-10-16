Worksop race ace Josh Froggatt is EMRA Supertwin champion after last race glory

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Worksop racer Josh Froggatt put last week's No Limits heartbreak behind him to seal the 2024 EMRA Supertwin title in the last round of the year at Mallory Park at the weekend.

Qualifying was very cold, but despite numb hands, Froggatt picked away at his times and ended up on pole.

His second qualifying just 10 minutes later was for the Mallory Trophy class, which meant he had to enter as a 600, and he finished that session seventh overall and fourth in class.

It proved to be an eventful day.

Josh Froggatt on his way to Mallory Park glory.

“In Supertwins race one, as there was an incident before my race, we were waiting for the recovery van to set off and leave the track, but in the process left it too late and missed the warm-up lap, sending myself to the back of the grid,” said Froggatt.

“I made at least 10 places before turn one, and after picking a few more off by the end of lap one, I had worked my way up to fifth place.”

Froggat finished the race in P1 with an eight second lead.

“In Mallory Trophy race one, starting from seventh and and knowing I was underpowered by 30-40bhp, I tried to be aggressive early on and push through,” he said.

“I was standing my ground and winding up in the battle for third place, managing to hold my position, and I finished third in class, sixth overall, giving me a podium in the 600 class.

“I made it to the grid on time for Supertwins race two, and when the lights went out I tried to pace myself as much as possible and not ruin yet another tyre, but finished the race with another win.

“I then started from sixth in Mallory Trophy race two.

“This time I stood my ground and was in third in class for most of the race, but losing that position I followed home in fourth by only 0.2 of a second, but getting pushed to equal my 54.8 PB.

“I’m extremely happy to say that I am the 2024 EMRA Supertwin Champion.

“A massive shout out to all sponsors and everyone that's helped in anyway shape or form this year.”

The week before Froggat had agonisingly missed out on the No Limits Racing title as he was pipped by rival Jack Smith in the very last race of the final round at Donington Park.

A first and two thirds for Froggatt in the first three races left him and Smith equal on points going into the last race, but Smith emerged on top in the end.