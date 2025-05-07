Worksop ace Josh Froggatt has decision to make after fine meeting at Mallory Park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Worksop racer and reigning champion Josh Froggatt had a fantastic day of racing on his return to Mallory Park for round two of the EMRA Supertwin Championship – but he has a big decision to make over future meetings.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He won both Twins races and took a second and third in the Mallory Trophy races.

Josh sits first in the Sport Twins class and second in the Mallory Trophy 600 class, but said that as a team they now need to make a decision on whether to remain in the Mallory Trophy as the back to back races are hard on the body and mind for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Even with the action packed timetable for the day I’m extremely happy with how the bike felt and how the day went, onto Darley on Sunday,” he said.

Josh Froggatt at Mallory Park. Photo by Graham Mallen.

“A big thank you to everyone that came to support me and to the sponsors for helping the team get to where we are.

“With it being a cold morning it took me a few laps to feel up to speed in qualifying, putting it on pole on the grid with a 56.8 in the Twins class.

“Then it was straight back out for the Mallory Trophy qualifying, and a 55.9 put me third on the grid and second in class.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Race one in the Twins saw me make a good start and straight on pace, doing consistent low 55s and I pulled away, winning the race with close to a 20 second lead.

“In the opening Mallory Trophy race, I also had a good start and even led the first lap and a half.

“I defended my position until lap four and then got passed and I was chasing for the rest of the race, putting in a new PB in a time of 54,7 which I was really happy with.

“I finished the race third in class and third overall.”

He continued: “In the second Twins race, I went out with a new rear on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Trying to save it for the second Mallory Trophy race and I paced myself finishing in first with a healthy nine second lead.

“Knowing I had to push from the get go in the second Trophy race, I put down some solid laps at the start, doing fairly consistent high 54s most of the race.

“But, struggling with cramp in my leg due to the back to back races I pushed through, leading my class only to get pipped over the line by 0.007 seconds, finishing second.”