Two wins in last round clinches Worksop racer Josh Froggatt third place in the EMRA Championship

Worksop racer Josh Froggatt finished an impressive third overall in the championship in the East Midlands Racing Association at Mallory Park.

Froggatt had already finished an excellent second overall for the season after the eighth and final round of the No Limits Racing Standard Twins Championship at Donington Park.

But he was also taking part in the EMRA Championship too, though was only able to attend four out of the seven rounds rounds due to meetings clashing with NLR.

Out of the eight individual Mini Twins races he finished all eight with two wins, four seconds, one third and one fourth which secured third.

Josh Froggat - two wins in the final EMRA round saw him clinch third place.

“As we entered the last round I was in fourth place and 37 points behind third , so I knew it was going to take an all out assault to get maximum points,” said Josh.

“So with cold but drying conditions I put everything into the prep of the bike with my dad and with only five minutes to qualifying we changed tyre choice. This paid off as I put it on pole in class and overall with the Super Twins.”

In Race One the first turn one was tight and Josh came out in third. But with confidence high he pushed and by the start of lap three was leading and finished first in class and first overall.

Starting from pole again he led Race Two from start to finish, winning his class and overall first too which clinched third place.

“Dad and were I over the moon to have finished on top for the day and third in the championship, it was another bonus for my race CV,” he said. “With some winter riding booked in on the super moto pit bike, we now move to building the new bike for 2024 - all will be revealed around Christmas.”