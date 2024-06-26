Three wins at Croft as Worksop racer Josh Froggatt pulls away at the top

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Worksop racer Josh Froggatt is starting to pull clear at the top of this season's No Limits Racing Championship after winning all three races in round four at the Croft circuit in North Yorkshire.

“I’m extremely happy with how the weekend went, considering I wasn’t a fan of this circuit last year,” said Froggat.

“But coming home with fastest lap in all three races, a hat-trick of wins and a 43 point lead in the championship will do me.

“That's the first half of the season completed for NLR, thanks to everyone that helped at Croft.”

NLR Rd4 Sat Super Twins and Standard Twins Race 1 at Croft, Dalton-On-Tees, Darlington, England on June 22 2024 Photo by Michael Wincott Photography

Friday's test day was his first time on this bike at the circuit so Froggatt had to get used to it.

“The circuit is quite a bumpy track so my first few sessions was trying to figure out the best way around them and what settings to use on the bike. during the first few sessions,” he said.

“There was a lot of traffic on the circuit which limited me on the times I was doing and the way I was riding.

“However in the later sessions after lunch, I tried to be the first one on the track so that I could get a clear line and get up to speed.

“But Qualifying was successful, I got into my groove and put it on pole, standing me in good stead for race one.”

On the races, he said: “I had a good start in race one.

“I got straight on it and started to pull a gap.

“Unfortunately I made a mistake towards the end of lap five, costing me four seconds and two positions.

“But after composing myself, I pushed through and gained both places back and won with a 2.5 second lead.

“Race two was smooth for the four laps we did until it got red flagged.

“Then after the restart P2 and I were back and fourth swapping places until the last lap and I came home with another win.

“Race three was clear from start to finish and, putting constant laps in, I got another win with over a 10 second lead.”

Froggatt is again chasing glory in both the No Limits Racing and East Midlands Racing Association Championships this year on his new new Aprilia RS660 Supertwin.