Three podiums for Worksop racer Josh Froggatt on his  Brands Hatch debut

But the weekend began badly with a crash on the Friday test day.

“Overall it was a good weekend filled with ups and downs, but I came back with a smile and a few trophies,” said Josh.,

Being his first time at Brands Hatch he tried to spend the first session learning the track and getting to grips with it.

Josh Froggatt - three podiums on Brands Hatch debut.

Unfortunately on the fourth lap he got pushed wide which sent him into the gravel and caused him to fall off.

They quickly rebuilt the bike and as the day went on Josh got a feel for the track and built up his confidence.

Saturday qualifying saw him P3 in class and P8 overall. Race one was dry and after a close battle with Tyler he managed to get third with only 0.08 between the pair.

Race two saw another battle with Tyler for the most of the rac bute, making a mistake and giving him the chance to get through, Josh came fourth.

Race three was wet, but the bike felt good as he battled with the Super twins, Brook and Jacob Stephenson. Josh got out dragged down the straits in the end and was third again.

Race four was wet, laps were cut short so only five instead of nine.

Coming from a wet race Josh knew his limits and went out and got on pace fairly quickly.