Three seconds in class and a final race crash saw him finish runner-up overall to champion Mitch Ducran.

“I am so pleased to say I finished second with 22 podiums and only 4 DNFs out of 28 starts,” said Josh.

“There are so many people to thank that made this happen. First a big thank you to my Dad who with out none of this would be possible

Josh Froggatt (left) - second place finish.

To Adam and staff at Creative Five for some much behind the scenes work that has gone into 2023

Aztec Oils Ltd for their support and their products that performed perfectly.

Also, Alan Benfield Ltd, AHP Performance Ltd, Blind Bloke Racing, Chains and Sprockets, CP Blasting, Double Glazing repair service, Helperformance, Pitcrew sponsors, STH Motorcycles &, Dyno, Solus Testing, Sunflower and friends and family.

“Thank you to Simon for the help in the pits at the meetings you were able to get to as well - it is appreciated.”

Josh spent Friday familiarising himself with the circuit on only his second outing there.

Qualifying saw him second in class and ninth overall with 40 bikes on the grid.

Race one saw him home in a safe second in class, ninth overall.

In race two, despite issues with shaking handlebars and brakes, he ended up 2nd and 0.026 in front of third, despite pain in his arms.

Race three was more comfortable with another second in class, sixth overall.

But the final race, starting 10th and pushing up as far as second, he was clipped by another bike and ended up on the floor and race over.

Plans for 2024 are on the table and if anyone would like to be involved get in touch with Josh.

