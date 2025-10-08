More trophies as Worksop racer Josh Froggatt’s glorious season nears its end

Worksop racer Josh Froggatt completed a glorious Championship double at the weekend as he retained his East Midlands Racing Association Supertwins title in the final round at Mallory Park.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He also added the Mallory Trophy on an excellent final weekend of the competition.

Froggatt had already sealed the No Limits Racing Supertwins championship title last month, having missed out on it in the final round last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was happy to get within a 10th of a second to my personal best as I finished the 2025 EMRA season on a high as Supertwins champion and Mallory Trophy champion,” he said.

Josh Froggatt enjoys another weekend to remember at Mallory Park. Photo by Graham Mallen.

“Now it's on to Darley Moor for the final two rounds on Saturday and Sunday with two more championships on the line.

“Thank you to everyone that's supported me and the team and thanks to the sponsors that have helped to get me through 2025.”

At Mallory, morning qualifying left Froggatt first in class in the Supertwins and fourth on the grid for the Mallory Trophy 600s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the first Twins race I made a good start and, finding my feet early on, I built myself up, chipping away at my times, finishing first in class and first overall, putting me one step closer to the championship win,” he said.

“Just as we lined up on the grid for the first Mallory Trophy race it started to rain, unfortunately whipping my confidence off the table and I made a poor start.

“After seven laps of trying to tell myself that it had dried up, I finally got my head down and put some decent times in, but it was too late and the gap to third had gotten away.

“Fortunately for us our maths wasn’t very good and it turned out I had won the championship after that race!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Twins race two from start to finish was identical for me as I had a good start and got some solid laps in.

“Maintaining my pace, I broke away and finished first in class and first overall.

“Starting from seventh on the grid for the second Mallory Trophy race and knowing I needed to make some places up, I pushed early on, not holding back or showing a wheel.

“I was fighting for second in class all the way to the line but the Ninja 636 just had more power out of the last corner, beating me to the line.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Froggatt now heads to the traditional finale to the Darley Moor Motor Cycle Road Race Club season, the Richardson Stars at Darley meeting, this weekend at the Darley Moor Sports Centre, near Ashbourne

Benjamin Dale (Warrington) has just a six point lead over Froggatt in the Darley Cup standings.

If Froggatt can turn around that deficit, he also has the possibility of becoming a double champion there too, providing he can hold the 40 point advantage he has over Stephen Taylor (Uppingham) in the Supertwins class as well.

Froggat has already been united with his new BSB Sportbike as he prepares to link up with new team, Whitney Motorsport Racing next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Aprilia RS660 is ready to begin its transformation into full Sportsbike Cup spec and this is the bike Froggatt will line up on when he takes the big step up in his career and WMR enters the British Superbike paddock in 2026.