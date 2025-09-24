Mixed weekend for champion Josh Froggatt at Mallory Park

Worksop racer Josh Froggatt stayed on course to retain his EMRA crown despite a mixed weekend in round six at Mallory Park.

The reigning champion said: “The weekend was a little bit up and down.

“I was disappointed with my first race, but can't win them all and I go away with the positives of still just leading the Supertwins class and having a 54 point lead in the Mallory Trophy.

“Thank you to all for your support and the positive comments received on Sunday, it means a lot to us all.”

Josh Froggatt in action at Mallory Park - photo by Graham Mallen.

With a weather forecast of a chance of showers and sunshine., Qualifying was dry, and in the Supertwins Froggatt was steady from the start and qualified on pole.

For the Mallory Trophy he qualified fifth on the grid.

“In the first Supertwin race, I sat waiting in the holding area and it started to rain,” he said.

“So we were held back until the officials made a decision and, with tyres going cold, that decision came back that we were cancelled with an early lunch.

“The rain came down for another 20 minutes, giving us 20 minutes to decide what tyres to use.

“With the track starting to dry we went for a dry rear tyre, but on the sighting lap I realised the track was very damp in places and we had made the wrong choice of tyre for me.

“I completed the race but down in sixth, though it was a finish.

“In the Mallory Trophy first race, I did not make the best start against the 600 and 1000cc bikes but got into a good rhythm and finished third in class and sixth overall.

“Supertwins race two saw me starting from P9 and I made a great start.

“By turn one I was in third and by turn two I'd move to second.

“After a lap and half I had taken the lead and focused on a rhythm.

“I steadily pulled away, trying to save the rear tyre, and enjoyed the race, keeping the gap constant to second.

“Then in Mallory Trophy race two, after a good start I kept with the group.

“But on the start of lap two I nearly ran into the back of the rider in front coming out of last corner as he ran over the kerb, losing 1.2 seconds.

“Head down and focused I caught and passed the rider and continue with consistent laps, finishing third in class and fourth overall.”