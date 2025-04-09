Good opening EMRA round for Worksop racer Josh Froggatt

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Worksop racer and reigning champion Josh Froggatt rode to two second and two third place finishes in the opening round of the EMRA Supertwin competition at Mallory Park at the weekend.

That followed his flying start to the No Limits competition season the week before where he won three out of four races at Snetterton as he attempts to go one better than last year's runners-up spot, crashing on the warm-up lap.

It was a difficult start at Mallory Park after repairs to the bike and Josh trying to get comfortable again – but they got very close by the end of the day.

Josh's team are running the Supertwins/sportbike/F900 class and the Mallory trophy 600 class this year.

Josh Froggatt in action at Mallory Park.

“We spent most of the morning struggling to find a set-up during qualifying,” he said.

“We changed back to the original settings that we used to run for Mallory as we had tried something slightly different.

“For race one, which was the Twins race, we went back on the old gearing and with a suspension adjustment, this made a massive difference and made me feel comfortable again.

“After battling with the F900s for the full 10 laps I managed to finish third.

“In race one for the Mallory Trophy, I was again battling with the F900 and, after a red flag, I finished with a second in the 600 class.”

He added: “Race two for the Twins saw me move up a grid position due to my placement in the previous race, and with an even more back and forth constant battle, I brought home another third place.

“In race two for the Mallory Trophy, I started in 10th and after a brilliant battle with Brandon Petty I managed to cross the line in second in the 600 class.

“It was a very predictive weekend even though I felt a little off pace and not 100 per cent settled, but it was great weather for it and onto the next round.”