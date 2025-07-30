Fruitful No Limits meeting on Anglesey for Worksop ace Josh Froggatt

Round five of the No Limits Racing Championship on Anglesley proved fruitful for Worksop racer Josh Froggatt.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four wins in his Super Twins class and the absence from the meeting of nearest rival John Coughlan saw him extend his lead.

The Worksop ace was pipped to the No Limits Racing title in the very last round last year, but is now is firmly on course to take this year's crown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a good weekend and thank you for all the support I received and to all that made the long drive to Anglesey, and thank you to all my sponsors and helpers,” he said.

Josh Froggatt - great weekend on Anglesey. Photo by Michael Wincott Photography

“From start to finish it was a mega weekend after beating my PB twice - I couldn’t ask for more.

“As we were packing away the heavens opened too, so luckily we missed that.

“The paddock seemed a little quieter than normal and there was not a full grid in my class.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But I started the weekend off strongly with a fairly good test day. The weather stayed lovely and warm, putting me on the right track for some good racing.

“Saturday qualifying went well, beating my PB, putting in a 1.11,5, which landed me second on the grid and first in class, 0.08 behind pole.”

On race one, he said: “After not the best of starts, I tried staying with Next Gen rider Jacob but was unable to gain any time, though I beat my PB, doing a 1.10,8 to finish first in class and second overall.

“Race two had a similar end. The sun was out and the surface temperature began to rise, although having a new rear tyre there was very little grip as the track went greasy. But I brought it home again first in class and second overall.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: “Race three was more productive. After a decent start I was away in second following the leader.

“Three seconds was made up, but knowing I had more and seeing the leader discouraged by the falling rain I pushed on, made the time back, and passed him, finishing first in class and first overall - I was over the moon.

“Race four was much like race two. Having lost touch of the race leader I settled for a lonely race as being told by the gaffer, finishing first in class and second overall.”