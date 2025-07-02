Four more wins as race ace Josh Froggat leads the way in No Limits Championship standings

Having been pipped to the No Limits Racing title in the very last round last year, Worksop's Josh Froggatt is firmly on course to go one step better this year as he goes into the second half of the season at the top of the standings.

His latest races at Donington Park's fourth round saw him not only extend his championship lead with four wins but also beat his PB by 1.3 seconds at the local circuit.

“I’m over the moon with the results this weekend, not only extending my championship lead but also beating my PB,” he said.

“Thank you to all our helpers this weekend and everyone that came and supported me, it is very much appreciated.

Josh Froggatt reels off another win at Donington Park. Picture by Michael Wincott Photography

“That's our season half done and I will be giving 100 per cent to continue this level of performance.

“A quick turn around now and I will get ready for racing in the EMRA Championship this weekend.”

Looking back at Donington, Froggatt said: “The test day was fairly successful as we adjusted our setting and got back into a rhythm, and qualifying was productive, leaving me fourth on the grid and first in class.

“In race one I dropped to fifth after not having a good start and then, slowly clawing it back, I managed to finish third overall and first in class.

“For race two I started from fifth on the grid.

“I had a fairly good start getting onto the back of Joe (Ellis). After a lap I passed him and came home with fourth overall and first in class

“Wanting to get away with the front lads in race three I pushed and stayed with them for a couple of laps, beating my PB and doing a 1.38.0, which I was delighted with.

“I finished first in class and fourth overall.

“I then made a mint start in the last race and, being on the back of the leading two, I stayed with them for about half race distance and smashed my PB again, doing a 1.37.0.

“With a bit of back and forth with Jacob (Stephenson) I came home with first in class and third overall.”

Froggatt sits top with 335 points ahead of John Coughlan on 253 and Jim Weatherald on 199 with round five on Anglesey on 19th-20th July.