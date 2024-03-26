Fine start to new No Limits Racing Championship season for Worksop’s Josh Froggatt

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Froggatt is again chasing glory in both the No Limits Racing and East Midlands Racing Association Championships this year on his new new Aprilia RS660 Supertwin.

He was an excellent second overall in No Limits last year and an impressive third overall in the EMRA Championship, despite only able to attend four out of the seven rounds rounds due to meetings clashing with No Limits.

“Overall it was a way better weekend than I could have asked for,” said Josh.

“Learning the new bike and pushing to new limits is always hard but we get there in the end.

“Thank you to everyone that's come on board this year. I can't do it without you all.”

In qualifying at Snetterton he managed to put himself second in class and third overall.

“Race one was better than expected,” he said.

“Having a good start and trying to tag onto some of the faster riders, I managed to bring it home third even though I was struggling with 'leg pump'.

“Race two wasn’t so great. With the new bike and trying to push at 110 per cent my 'leg pump' came back worse than before and was really struggling to change gear.

“After a few mistakes I lost my position and brought it home in fourth.”

He added: “Race three was much better. After talking about the issues I was having and figuring out the best way to combat them I decided to change a few things.

“This was a benefit, so I stuck to the the strategy helping me to change gear.

“I was much more comfortable, after doing 2:10s for the whole race I put a 2:7.5 and passed two riders on the last lap, going from fourth to second in class.

“Race four was pretty much smooth sailing until the last couple of laps.