Again mounted on a SV650 stocktwin, the teenager is looking to build on a fine second place in last season's Thundersports GB Stocktwins Championship with No Limits running a selection of bike sizes in the same race but with but individual championships.

Josh managed two first in class and two second in class in his four outings and said: “This is a fantastic start to the season and first time on the 300 circuit, the bike performed impeccably.”

Josh qualified third in class and in race one battled from fifth to second in class and eighth overall. Third overall for a time in race two, bigger bikes passed him but he finished second in class.

Josh Froggat - fine start to new season.