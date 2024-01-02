Worksop racer Josh Froggatt will again chase glory in both the No Limits Racing and East Midlands Racing Association Championships in the forthcoming year.

Josh Froggatt - ready for double challenge again in 2024.

Teenager Froggatt finished an impressive third overall in the EMRA Championship after a fien final round at Mallory Park, despite only able to attend four out of the seven rounds rounds due to meetings clashing with No Limits.

He had already finished an excellent second overall for the season after the eighth and final round of the No Limits Championship at Donington Park.

“I am all set to go for 2024 and I will be riding a new Aprilia RS660 Supertwin,” he said.

“I have signed back up with No Limits Racing NLR and East Midland Racing in the Supertwins class, and if funds allow possibly a few other clubs.

“We have had a few confirmed sponsors and appointments for the New Year, and we are still offering numbers on my pit crew sponsors board and the opportunity to get your company on the bike.

"So if anyone is interested please get in touch with us.

“As a team, we would like to thank everyone who helps out in all areas.

“I'm very excited for 2024 and beyond, the future is bright with racing.”

Out of this year's eight individual EMRA Mini Twins races Froggatt finished all eight with two wins, four seconds, one third and one fourth which secured third, despite going into the last round 37 points short in fourth place.