Donington podiums quartet keeps Worksop racer Josh Froggatt ahead in title race

That keeps the 18-year-old, who is part of Dave Ogden's Phoenix Race Support Team, ahead in the championship points table.

Dad Anthony said: “Donington can be a tough track to push hard with, but we all think Josh did very well for his first time there on the Stocktwin.

“With four podium finishes Josh keeps the championship lead going forward. Thanks to Dave at Phoenix Race Support for the help over the weekend and keeping us going forward.”

Josh Froggatt - four podiums in four races at Donington Park.

Saturday qualifying saw Josh set pole in class and eighth overall in a 36-strong grid with a 1.17.2 time.

A good start in race one saw a first lap bunch up and the first five Stocktwins ended up in a battle for the most of the race, with lots of strong moves and overtakes with Josh home third in class and 11th overall.

In race two after a good start Josh and No.66 managed to pull away from the rest of the Stocktwins and, after some good battling, he came home second in class and ninth overall.

Josh managed to lead his class for the first half of race three, but was chased down and battled to the line to finish second in class by only 0.06 and 10th overall.